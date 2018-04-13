No. D 202 CV 2018-02805
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D 202 CV 2018-02805
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
HELEN A. TORRES, a.k.a HELEN G. TORRES, HELEN GUADALUPE TORRES and HELEN ARCHULETA, and GUADALUPE ELENA ARCHULETA, an adult,
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that HELEN A. TORRES, a.k.a. HELEN G. TORRES, and HELEN ARCHULETA, and GUADALUPE ELENA ARCHULETA, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen (14) years, has filed a Petition for Change of Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from GUADALUPE ELENA ARCHULETA, HELEN GUADALUPE TORRES or HELEN G. TORRES to HELEN A. TORRES, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Carl J. Butkus, District Judge, on the 31st day of May, 2018, at the hour of 11:00 A.M., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
/s/ Cindy Molina
Attorneys are responsible for providing Notice of Hearing to Self-Represented Litigants and provide a Certificate of Notice thereof, at the scheduled Hearing.
Respectfully submitted,
Electronically Filed
ABQ ELDER LAW, PC
/s/ Lori L. Millet
LORI L. MILLET
3167 San Mateo NE, PMB #289
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 830-0202
HCS Pub. April 13, 20, 2018
