STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D 202 CV 2018-02805

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

HELEN A. TORRES, a.k.a HELEN G. TORRES, HELEN GUADALUPE TORRES and HELEN ARCHULETA, and GUADALUPE ELENA ARCHULETA, an adult,

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that HELEN A. TORRES, a.k.a. HELEN G. TORRES, and HELEN ARCHULETA, and GUADALUPE ELENA ARCHULETA, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen (14) years, has filed a Petition for Change of Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from GUADALUPE ELENA ARCHULETA, HELEN GUADALUPE TORRES or HELEN G. TORRES to HELEN A. TORRES, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Carl J. Butkus, District Judge, on the 31st day of May, 2018, at the hour of 11:00 A.M., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

/s/ Cindy Molina

Attorneys are responsible for providing Notice of Hearing to Self-Represented Litigants and provide a Certificate of Notice thereof, at the scheduled Hearing.

Respectfully submitted,

Electronically Filed

ABQ ELDER LAW, PC

/s/ Lori L. Millet

LORI L. MILLET

3167 San Mateo NE, PMB #289

Albuquerque, NM 87110

(505) 830-0202

HCS Pub. April 13, 20, 2018