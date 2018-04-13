No. D-202-CV-2018 02835
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2018 02835
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Eufemia Katherine Ann Estrada
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eufemia Katherine Ann Estrada, Resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Eufemia Katherine Ann Estrada
Proposed Name
Cathy Ann Estrada
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 14th day of May 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eufemia Katherine Ann Estrada
Eufemia Katherine Ann Estrada
HCS Pub. April 13, 20, 2018
