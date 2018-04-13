SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2018 02835

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Eufemia Katherine Ann Estrada

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eufemia Katherine Ann Estrada, Resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Eufemia Katherine Ann Estrada

Proposed Name

Cathy Ann Estrada

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 14th day of May 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Eufemia Katherine Ann Estrada

Eufemia Katherine Ann Estrada

HCS Pub. April 13, 20, 2018