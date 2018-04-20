SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2018 02980

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Bertrand Mae Lewis

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bertrand Mae Lewis, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Bertrand Mae Lewis

Proposed Name

Bertrand Mae Williams

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 11th day of May 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Bertrand Mae Lewis

Bertrand Mae Lewis

HCS Pub. April 20, 27, 2018