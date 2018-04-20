No. D-202-CV-2018 02980
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2018 02980
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Bertrand Mae Lewis
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bertrand Mae Lewis, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Bertrand Mae Lewis
Proposed Name
Bertrand Mae Williams
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 11th day of May 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Bertrand Mae Lewis
Bertrand Mae Lewis
HCS Pub. April 20, 27, 2018
