SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2018 03247

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

LETICIA ACOSTA

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

GAEL DIONICIO ORTIZ

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LETICIA ACOSTA, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:

Current Name

Gael Dionicio Ortiz

Proposed Name Gael Chavez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 30th day of May 2018, at the hour of 11:20 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Leticia Acosta

LETICIA ACOSTA

HCS Pub. April 27, May 4, 2018