No. D-202-CV-2018 03247
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2018 03247
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
LETICIA ACOSTA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
GAEL DIONICIO ORTIZ
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LETICIA ACOSTA, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Gael Dionicio Ortiz
Proposed Name Gael Chavez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 30th day of May 2018, at the hour of 11:20 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Leticia Acosta
LETICIA ACOSTA
HCS Pub. April 27, May 4, 2018
