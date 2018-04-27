Notice is hereby given that NORTHEAST HEIGHTS SELF STORAGE, 4801 EUBANK BLVD NE, ALBUQUERQUE NM 87111, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for silent bid auction. Northeast Heights Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality, or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time, and place. Date: MAY 16, 2018 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at Northeast Heights Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid-up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction to be eligible to bid. Payment by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

#40030 PRINCE-KOCH, Aubrey D. 950 Louisiana SE Bld B#77 Albuquerque, NM 87108 – toys, stepladder, crib, speaker

#50032 MIERA, Dolores C. 8401 Spain Rd NE Apt 4D Albuquerque, NM 87111 – luggage, sewing machine, stereo equipment, boxes, golf clubs, 2 dressers

#70071 SMITH, Brian K. 5800 Eubank NE Apt 1021 Albuquerque, NM 87111 – coffee table, table, sofa, bed, fishing poles, totes, tire/wheel.

#11006 GALLEGOS, John 318 Mesilla St NE Albuquerque, NM 87108 – trash cans, wheelbarrows, 3 ladders, floor jack, concrete mixer.

#15009 CARTER, Monica E, 6800 Avenida La Costa NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 – desk, bookcase, file cabinet, chairs, table, luggage, lamps, boxes, wicker chest, computer printer.

#25016 EGHBALIEH, Keyvan, PO BOX 92216, Albuquerque, NM 87199 –

Boxes of shoes, TV, bedding.

