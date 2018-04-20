NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On June 04, 2018 at 11:30 AM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 1971Chevrolet Nova VIN 114271W278536.. NM license plate DCK192. Last known registered owner is Rikki L Hunter of Alamogordo, NM. In the amount of $1234.50. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. The Performance Connection 309 McKnight Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87102 (505) 765-5452.

HCS Pub. April 20, 27, 2018