NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On June 4th 2018 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2012 Chevrolet Camero VIN 2G1FB1E36C9109479. NM license plate 624TKX. Last known registered owner is Marlette N Martinez of Santa Fe NM. In the amount of $1826.84. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Car Crafters Collision Center 600 Montano NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 881-8889.

HCS Pub. April 20, 27, 2018