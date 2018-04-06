Notice of Sale
Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act on April 19, 2018, at 10:00 AM, the contents of the storage units rented by the following will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at www.storagetreasures.com
Juan Henry
10508 Aspen NE
Abq. NM 87112
Unit 77W appears to contain Misc personal items
Debra Howe
10812 Candelaria NE
Abq. NM 87112
Unit 81E appears to contain Misc personal items.
Robert Sedberry
10518 Morning Star NE
Abq, NM 87111
Unit 35 appears to contain misc personal items
Richard Duchesne, Manager
HCS Pub. April 6, 13, 2018
0 comments