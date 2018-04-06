Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act on April 19, 2018, at 10:00 AM, the contents of the storage units rented by the following will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at www.storagetreasures.com

Juan Henry

10508 Aspen NE

Abq. NM 87112

Unit 77W appears to contain Misc personal items

Debra Howe

10812 Candelaria NE

Abq. NM 87112

Unit 81E appears to contain Misc personal items.

Robert Sedberry

10518 Morning Star NE

Abq, NM 87111

Unit 35 appears to contain misc personal items

Richard Duchesne, Manager

HCS Pub. April 6, 13, 2018