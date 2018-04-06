Public Sale at ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE, 9500 Central Ave. SW, 04-30-18 at 10:00am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the owner’s lien for rent under N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq. Sale is With Reserve. ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE reserves the right to set minimum bids and to refuse bids. CASH ONLY.

Unit # 110 Annabelle Apodaca 4004 Arlolane Ave SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 130 Mildred Chee PO Box 66952 Albuquerque NM 87193. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 136 Edmund Chee 1700 Market ST NW 2409 Albuquerque NM 87120. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Chairs, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 152 Ralph Garcia 1101 Cassandra SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Kids items, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 178 Arlene Trujillo 9119 Starboard NW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 200 Alma Silva 224 Atrisco Vista SW 821 Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Baby items, boxes, bags, misc items.

Unit # 327 Lovena Chee PO Box 4356 Tohajiilee NM 87026. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Cabinets, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 337 Elsie Sleuth PO Box 3514 Espanola NM 87533. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 525 Leopoldo Barraze-Herrera 609 Alcaza SE #DAlbuquerque NM 87108. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 548 William Mayes 903 Alabama ST Amarillo TX 79106. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

HCS Pub. April 6, 13, 2018