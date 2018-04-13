Sentry Storage Legal Notice

This serves as official “Notice to Enforce Lien,” complete disposition of the following units located at 4036 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe NM 87507. Entire contents will be disposed of on or after April 23 2018 at 8:00 a.m. at 4036 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe NM 87507.

Unit 4-Contents belonging to Benny Barrera Box 792 Santa Fe NM 87504-Including but not limited to tools, furniture and assorted boxes and belongings.

Unit 38-Josephine Drysdale 1801 Espinacitas St Apt. G-63 Santa Fe NM 87505-Including to but not limited to items of furniture.

Unit 48-Kayla McMurtry 944 Lopez St Santa Fe NM 87501-Including to but not limited to items of clothing.

Black Chevy Scottsdale Pickup-Bruce Beville 1489 Zepol Rd 102 Santa Fe NM 87507 or 1429 Zepol Rd 102 Santa Fe NM 87507

Maroon 2006 Saab Arrow-Luis Pereira 3201 C Zafarano Dr 300 Santa Fe NM 87504

HCS Pub. April 13, 20, 2018