Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Law H.B. #273, July 1, 1987, U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC) at 10101 Snowheights Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, will on April 26, 2018, sell at Public Sale to the highest bidder, or otherwise dispose of the complete contents of the storage units listed below. Time of sale will be 10:00 am. U-Stor-It reserves the right to specify minimum bid or refuse bids on any units. The purchaser is to remove everything from the premises within 24 hours from the time of the sale. Any of the units listed may be withdrawn from the sale up to the sale time. Payment is to be cash only. Unit #, name, last known address and a brief description is listed below.

Day, Paul

C40

506 Grove St. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87108

Stereo Equipment, Speakers, Small Fridge, Entertainment Center, Misc. Furniture, Boxes, Bags, and Items.

Fernandez, Julieanna

E382

10068 Menaul Blvd. NE, #E-14

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Bedframe, Tables and Chairs, Pictures, Misc. Furniture, Items, and Boxes.

Epperson, Nicole

E436

9874 Menaul Blvd. NE, #H-6

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Large Collection of VHS Tapes.

Gatling, Donnie

A34

1538 Parsifal St. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Ditch Witch/Auger, Toolboxes, Tools, Pipes/Tubing, Plumbers Tools and Equipment, Misc. Furniture and Items.

Gatling, Donnie

B27

1538 Parsifal St. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Water Heater, Ladder, Desk and Dolly.

Joe, Emma

C97

10052 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C22

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Bins, Boxes, and Bags of Clothes

Meadows, Dean

A21

7226 Cleghorn Rd. NW

Albuquerque, NM 87120

Chair, Bookcase, Grill, Misc. Boxes and Items.

Shupe, Jeremy

C5

Abilene, TX

Desk, Boxes, Entertainment Center, End Table, Misc. Boxes.

HCS Pub. April 13, 20, 2018