U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC)
Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Law H.B. #273, July 1, 1987, U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC) at 10101 Snowheights Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, will on April 26, 2018, sell at Public Sale to the highest bidder, or otherwise dispose of the complete contents of the storage units listed below. Time of sale will be 10:00 am. U-Stor-It reserves the right to specify minimum bid or refuse bids on any units. The purchaser is to remove everything from the premises within 24 hours from the time of the sale. Any of the units listed may be withdrawn from the sale up to the sale time. Payment is to be cash only. Unit #, name, last known address and a brief description is listed below.
Day, Paul
C40
506 Grove St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Stereo Equipment, Speakers, Small Fridge, Entertainment Center, Misc. Furniture, Boxes, Bags, and Items.
Fernandez, Julieanna
E382
10068 Menaul Blvd. NE, #E-14
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Bedframe, Tables and Chairs, Pictures, Misc. Furniture, Items, and Boxes.
Epperson, Nicole
E436
9874 Menaul Blvd. NE, #H-6
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Large Collection of VHS Tapes.
Gatling, Donnie
A34
1538 Parsifal St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Ditch Witch/Auger, Toolboxes, Tools, Pipes/Tubing, Plumbers Tools and Equipment, Misc. Furniture and Items.
Gatling, Donnie
B27
1538 Parsifal St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Water Heater, Ladder, Desk and Dolly.
Joe, Emma
C97
10052 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C22
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Bins, Boxes, and Bags of Clothes
Meadows, Dean
A21
7226 Cleghorn Rd. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
Chair, Bookcase, Grill, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Shupe, Jeremy
C5
Abilene, TX
Desk, Boxes, Entertainment Center, End Table, Misc. Boxes.
HCS Pub. April 13, 20, 2018
