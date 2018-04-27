Notice is hereby given that WEST MESA SELF STORAGE, 2559 COORS BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87120, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for LIVE bid auction. West Mesa Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: MAY 17, 2018. Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at West Mesa Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

F-17 JACQUEZ, Maxine 332 General Marshall St NE #2, Albuquerque, NM 87123 ice chest, bike, telescope, sporting equipment, stereo equipment, table, chest, table, large mirror

H-06 GOFF, James H. P. O. Box 67531 Albuquerque, NM 87193 boxes, totes, patio table, ladder, entertainment center, bookcase, shelving, tools, wine rack, dolly, patio bench, day bed, chest

I-119 CASTILLO, Rosalie 13400 Panorama Loop NE Albuquerque, NM 87123 boxes/totes, toys, shelves, home décor, computer monitor, office chair, ladders, chest, sofa

K-53 HOSFORD, Russell D. 3912 Hilton Albuquerque, NM 87110 boxes/totes, books, chairs, stereo equipment, clothes, kids toys, light, golf clubs, sofa

L-06 GARCIA Jr., Samuel A. 2820 Alamagordo Dr NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 entertainment center, bed, crib, totes, vacuum, canopy, ice chest, fishing poles

L-20 PEREZ, Joshua A. 11005 Retanas Pl NW Albuquerque, NM 87114 dresser, 2 bed frames, chairs, tire, boxes, rug, glass table top

N-79 MARTINEZ, Lance R. 3813 7th NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 dresser, table, 2 TV’s, rugs, tires, bed, housewares

HCS Pub. April 27, May 4, 2018