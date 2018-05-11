Juan Tabo Self Storage

Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act, on May 29, 2018, at 10:00 AM, the contents of the storage units rented by the following will he sold to the highest bidder for cash at www.storagetreasures.com.

Jacob Cuellar

3100 Jane Pl NE

Abq, NM 87192

Misc personal items Unit 17E

Christina Ferrero

19 Calle Susana

Santa Fe, NM 87507

Misc Personal Items Unit 215

Nick Gonzales

89 California Pine NE

Rio Rancho NM 87124

Misc Personal Items Unit 73W

Adrianna Munger

324 Charleston SE

Abq , NM 87108

Misc Personal Items Unit 75W

Isidro Reyes

1205 West Tansil

Carlsbad, NM 88220

Misc Personal Items Unit 81w

HCS Pub. May 11, 18, 2018