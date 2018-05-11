Juan Tabo Self Storage
Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act, on May 29, 2018, at 10:00 AM, the contents of the storage units rented by the following will he sold to the highest bidder for cash at www.storagetreasures.com.
Jacob Cuellar
3100 Jane Pl NE
Abq, NM 87192
Misc personal items Unit 17E
Christina Ferrero
19 Calle Susana
Santa Fe, NM 87507
Misc Personal Items Unit 215
Nick Gonzales
89 California Pine NE
Rio Rancho NM 87124
Misc Personal Items Unit 73W
Adrianna Munger
324 Charleston SE
Abq , NM 87108
Misc Personal Items Unit 75W
Isidro Reyes
1205 West Tansil
Carlsbad, NM 88220
Misc Personal Items Unit 81w
HCS Pub. May 11, 18, 2018
