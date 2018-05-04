SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 02696

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Rosie Padilla Marquez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rosie Padilla Marquez, Resident of the City of Albq. New Mexico, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Rosie Padilla Marquez

Proposed Name

Frances R. Marquez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. Shannon Bacon, District Judge, on the 31st day of May 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Frances R. Marquez

Rosie Padilla Marquez

HCS Pub. May 4, 11, 2018