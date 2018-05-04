No. CV 2018 02696
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 02696
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rosie Padilla Marquez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rosie Padilla Marquez, Resident of the City of Albq. New Mexico, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Rosie Padilla Marquez
Proposed Name
Frances R. Marquez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. Shannon Bacon, District Judge, on the 31st day of May 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Frances R. Marquez
Rosie Padilla Marquez
HCS Pub. May 4, 11, 2018
