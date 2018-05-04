No. CV 2018 03207
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 03207
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rita Gutierrez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rita Gutierrez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Rita Gutierrez
Proposed Name
Sandra Rita Gutierrez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JUN 05 2018, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rita Gutierrez
Rita Gutierrez
HCS Pub. May 4, 11, 2018
