SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 03207

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Rita Gutierrez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rita Gutierrez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Rita Gutierrez

Proposed Name

Sandra Rita Gutierrez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JUN 05 2018, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Rita Gutierrez

Rita Gutierrez

HCS Pub. May 4, 11, 2018