SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 03360

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Eileen May Ramirez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eileen May Ramirez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Eileen May Ramirez

Proposed Name

Arlene May Ramirez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 1st day of June 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Eileen Ramirez

Eileen May Ramirez

HCS Pub. May 4, 11, 2018