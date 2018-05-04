SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 03380

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jessie Keith Opdyke

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jessie Keith Opdyke, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Jessie Keith Opdyke

Proposed Name

Jessie Tea Opdyke

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 5th day of June 2018, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jessie Opdyke

Jessie Opdyke

HCS Pub. May 4, 11, 2018