No. CV 2018 03380
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 03380
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jessie Keith Opdyke
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jessie Keith Opdyke, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jessie Keith Opdyke
Proposed Name
Jessie Tea Opdyke
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 5th day of June 2018, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jessie Opdyke
Jessie Opdyke
