No. CV 2018 03414
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
DEANZA MEJIA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
ZALEEN RYNAE MEJIA
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DEANZA MEJIA, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
ZALEEN RYNAE MEJIA
Proposed Name
ZAYLEEN RYNAE MEJIA
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 22 day of June 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Deanza Mejia
DEANZA MEJIA
HCS Pub. May 4, 11, 2018
