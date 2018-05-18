No. CV 2018 03692
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 03692
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MALE Hiles
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Male Hiles, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Male Hiles
Proposed Name
Jesse James Chavez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 14th day of June 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Male Hiles
Jesse James Chavez
HCS Pub. May 18, 25, 2018
