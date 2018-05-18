SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 03692

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

MALE Hiles

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Male Hiles, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Male Hiles

Proposed Name

Jesse James Chavez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 14th day of June 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Male Hiles

Jesse James Chavez

HCS Pub. May 18, 25, 2018