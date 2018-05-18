No. CV 2018 03695
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 03695
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Theodoro Gabino Ortiz
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Theodoro Gabino Ortiz, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Theodoro Gabino Ortiz
Proposed Name Ted G. Ortiz
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 13 day of June 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Theodoro Gabino Ortiz
Theodoro Gabino Ortiz
HCS Pub. May 18, 25, 2018
