SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 03695

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Theodoro Gabino Ortiz

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Theodoro Gabino Ortiz, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Theodoro Gabino Ortiz

Proposed Name Ted G. Ortiz

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 13 day of June 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Theodoro Gabino Ortiz

Theodoro Gabino Ortiz

HCS Pub. May 18, 25, 2018