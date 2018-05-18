No. CV 2018 03696
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 03696
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Conrad Sisneros
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Conrad Sisneros, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Conrad Sisneros
Proposed Name James Conrad Sisneros
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of JUN 21 2018, at the hour of 1:00 p.m, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Conrad Sisneros
Conrad Sisneros
HCS Pub. May 18, 25, 2018
