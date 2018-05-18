SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 03696

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Conrad Sisneros

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Conrad Sisneros, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Conrad Sisneros

Proposed Name James Conrad Sisneros

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of JUN 21 2018, at the hour of 1:00 p.m, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Conrad Sisneros

Conrad Sisneros

HCS Pub. May 18, 25, 2018