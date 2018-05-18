No. CV 2018 03739
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Marie G Baca
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marie G. Baca, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Marie G. Baca
Proposed Name
Bernardita G Baca
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 25th day of June 2018, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7th Floor)
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Marie G. Baca
Marie G. Baca
HCS Pub. May 18, 25, 2018
