STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 03739

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Marie G Baca

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marie G. Baca, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Marie G. Baca

Proposed Name

Bernardita G Baca

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 25th day of June 2018, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7th Floor)

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Marie G. Baca

Marie G. Baca

HCS Pub. May 18, 25, 2018