STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

Cause No. CV 2018 03740

IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION OF ANTHONY MICHAEL TAFOYA

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anthony Michael Tafoya, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico wherein he seeks to change his name from Anthony Michael Tafoya to Anthony Michael Huff, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JUN 20 2018, 2018, at the hour of 1:30 PM at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Anthony Michael Tafoya

Anthony Michael Tafoya

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. May 18, 25, 2018