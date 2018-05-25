No. CV 2018 03741
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 03741
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Linda Denise Crockett
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Linda Denise Crockett, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Linda Denise Crockett
Proposed Name
Tabania Lynda Denise Crockett
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 27th day of JUNE 2018, at the hour of 8:55 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Linda Denise Crockett
Linda Denise Crockett
HCS Pub. May 25, June 1, 2018
0 comments