SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 03742

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Sharon denise Radinse

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sharon denise Radinse, Resident of the City of Albuq NM, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Sharon denise Radinse

Proposed Name

Evelyn denise Radinse

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 18th day of June 2018, at the hour of 10:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Evelyn denise Radinse

Evelyn denise Radinse

HCS Pub. May 25, June 1, 2018