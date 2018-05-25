No. CV 2018 03742
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 03742
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sharon denise Radinse
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sharon denise Radinse, Resident of the City of Albuq NM, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Sharon denise Radinse
Proposed Name
Evelyn denise Radinse
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 18th day of June 2018, at the hour of 10:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Evelyn denise Radinse
Evelyn denise Radinse
HCS Pub. May 25, June 1, 2018
