No. CV 2018 03744
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Bennie Mae Coleman
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bennie Mae Coleman, Resident of the City of Albuquerque NM, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Bennie Mae Coleman
Proposed Name
Sakeenah Bashir
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 22 day of June 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Bennie Mae Coleman
Bennie Mae Coleman
