STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 03744

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Bennie Mae Coleman

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bennie Mae Coleman, Resident of the City of Albuquerque NM, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Bennie Mae Coleman

Proposed Name

Sakeenah Bashir

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 22 day of June 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Bennie Mae Coleman

Bennie Mae Coleman

HCS Pub. May 18, 25, 2018