STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 03745

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Joe Espalin Jr.

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Joe Espalin Jr., Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Joe Espalin Jr.

Proposed Name Ricky J. Espalin

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 21st day of June 2018, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Joe Espalin Jr.

Joe Espalin Jr.

HCS Pub. May 18, 25, 2018