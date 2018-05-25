STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 03959

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Male Trujillo

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Male Trujillo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Male Trujillo

Proposed Name

Donald Ernest Trujillo

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 10th day of July 2018, at the hour of 8:55 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Male Trujillo

Male Trujillo

HCS Pub. May 25, June 1, 2018