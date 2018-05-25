STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 03981

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

DEBRA NADINE JONES

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DEBRA NADINE JONES, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

DEBRA NADINE JONES

Proposed Name

DEBBIE NADINE JONES

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 16 day of July 2018, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7th Floor)

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Debbie Nadine DeWalt

DEBBIE NADINE DEWALT

HCS Pub. May 25, June 1, 2018