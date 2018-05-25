No. CV 2018 03981
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 03981
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
DEBRA NADINE JONES
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DEBRA NADINE JONES, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
DEBRA NADINE JONES
Proposed Name
DEBBIE NADINE JONES
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 16 day of July 2018, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7th Floor)
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Debbie Nadine DeWalt
DEBBIE NADINE DEWALT
HCS Pub. May 25, June 1, 2018
