No. CV 2018 04017
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
BERTHOLD JAMES GOODRICH
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that BERTHOLD JAMES GOODRICH, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name BERTHOLD JAMES GOODRICH
Proposed Name
BERT JAMES GOODRICH
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the 27 day of June 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Berthold James Goodrich
BERTHOLD JAMES GOODRICH
HCS Pub. May 25, June 1, 2018
