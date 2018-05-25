SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 04017

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

BERTHOLD JAMES GOODRICH

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that BERTHOLD JAMES GOODRICH, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name BERTHOLD JAMES GOODRICH

Proposed Name

BERT JAMES GOODRICH

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the 27 day of June 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Berthold James Goodrich

BERTHOLD JAMES GOODRICH

HCS Pub. May 25, June 1, 2018