STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 04018

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Janell Melisa Sanchez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Janell Melisa Sanchez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Janell Melisa Sanchez

Proposed Name

Janelle Melissa Sanchez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JUN 20 2018, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Janell Melisa Sanchez

Janell Melisa Sanchez

HCS Pub. May 25, June 1, 2018