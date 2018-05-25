No. CV 2018 04018
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 04018
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Janell Melisa Sanchez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Janell Melisa Sanchez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Janell Melisa Sanchez
Proposed Name
Janelle Melissa Sanchez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JUN 20 2018, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Janell Melisa Sanchez
Janell Melisa Sanchez
HCS Pub. May 25, June 1, 2018
0 comments