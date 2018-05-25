No. CV 2018 04020
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 04020
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Leonor Lueras
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Leonor Lueras, Resident of the City of , County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Leonor Lueras
Proposed Name Nora Lueras
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 27 day of June 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Leonor Lueras
Leonor Lueras
HCS Pub. May 25, June 1, 2018
