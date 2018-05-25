SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 04020

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Leonor Lueras

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Leonor Lueras, Resident of the City of , County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Leonor Lueras

Proposed Name Nora Lueras

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 27 day of June 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Leonor Lueras

Leonor Lueras

HCS Pub. May 25, June 1, 2018