NO. D-202-CV-2018-03216
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2018-03216
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION
OF RIA BARBARA JEAN MONTOYA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF RIA BARBARA JEAN MONTOYA
(Adult)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ria Barbara Jean Montoya, by and through her attorneys, SaucedoChavez, P.C. (Morris J. Chavez, Esq.) has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change her name from Ria Barbara Jean Montoya to Barbara Jean Zachary. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Denise Barela-Shepherd, District Judge, on the 5th day of June, 2018, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Courtroom 520, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
SAUCEDOCHAVEZ, P.C.
By: /s/ Morris J. Chavez
Morris J. Chavez, Esq.
P. O. Box 30046
Albuquerque, NM 87190
T: (505) 338-3945
mo@saucedochavez.com
Attorney for Petitioner
HCS Pub. May 4, 11, 2018
