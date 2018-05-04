STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2018-03216

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION

OF RIA BARBARA JEAN MONTOYA

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF RIA BARBARA JEAN MONTOYA

(Adult)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ria Barbara Jean Montoya, by and through her attorneys, SaucedoChavez, P.C. (Morris J. Chavez, Esq.) has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change her name from Ria Barbara Jean Montoya to Barbara Jean Zachary. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Denise Barela-Shepherd, District Judge, on the 5th day of June, 2018, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Courtroom 520, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

SAUCEDOCHAVEZ, P.C.

By: /s/ Morris J. Chavez

Morris J. Chavez, Esq.

P. O. Box 30046

Albuquerque, NM 87190

T: (505) 338-3945

mo@saucedochavez.com

Attorney for Petitioner

HCS Pub. May 4, 11, 2018