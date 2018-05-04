No. D-202-CV-2018 03379
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2018 03379
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Gloria Garcia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gloria Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Gloria Garcia
Proposed Name
Iesha Gloria Peña
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 31st day of May 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Gloria Garcia
Gloria Garcia
HCS Pub. May 4, 11, 2018
