SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV 2018 03646

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

TUAN ANH PHAM AND THI NGOC DUNG NGUYEN

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

VY AN PHAM

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that TUAN ANH PHAM AND THI NGOC DUNG NGUYEN, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:

Current Name VY AN PHAM

Proposed Name

SUMMER PHAM

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 28th day of June 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ TUAN ANH PHAM AND THI NGOC DUNG NGUYEN

TUAN ANH PHAM AND THI NGOC DUNG NGUYEN

HCS Pub. May 18, 25, 2018