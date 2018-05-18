No. D-202-CV 2018 03646
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV 2018 03646
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
TUAN ANH PHAM AND THI NGOC DUNG NGUYEN
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
VY AN PHAM
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that TUAN ANH PHAM AND THI NGOC DUNG NGUYEN, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name VY AN PHAM
Proposed Name
SUMMER PHAM
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 28th day of June 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ TUAN ANH PHAM AND THI NGOC DUNG NGUYEN
TUAN ANH PHAM AND THI NGOC DUNG NGUYEN
HCS Pub. May 18, 25, 2018
