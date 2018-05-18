No. D-202-CV 2018 03697
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV 2018 03697
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Madison Toni Farmer
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Madison Toni Farmer, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Madison Toni Farmer
Proposed Name
Madison Toni Pittarelli
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 28th day of June 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maddie Farmer
Madison T. Farmer
HCS Pub. May 18, 25, 2018
0 comments