SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV 2018 03697

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Madison Toni Farmer

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Madison Toni Farmer, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Madison Toni Farmer

Proposed Name

Madison Toni Pittarelli

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 28th day of June 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maddie Farmer

Madison T. Farmer

HCS Pub. May 18, 25, 2018