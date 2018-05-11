SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D202-CV-2018 02904

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Yrenia Lares aka Yrenia Romelia Lopez Rivas

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Yrenia Lares aka Yrenia Romelia Lopez Rivas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Yrenia Lares

Proposed Name

Yrenia Romelia Lopez Rivas

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 22 day of June 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Yrenia Lares

Yrenia Lares

HCS Pub. May 11, 18, 2018