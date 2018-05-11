NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On June 25, 2018 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2017 Ford Escape VIN 1FMCU9J93HUC25936. NM license plate ADOMX Last known registered owner is Franklin Weiner of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $1578.26 Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. May 11, 18, 2018