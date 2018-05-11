NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On July 18, 2018 at 1:15 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 1929 Chevrolet Imperial Landau VIN 5AC21443. No license plate. Last known registered owner is unknown. In the amount of $13873.72 Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Dave’s Old Car Shop 201 Elizabeth ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 440-6688.

HCS Pub. May 11, 18, 2018