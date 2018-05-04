NOTIFICATION OF DISPOSITION OF PROPERTY TO SATISFY LANDLORD LIEN

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to the New Mexico Lien Laws, that Shirley & Charlie Villa (“Landlord”) will sell to the highest qualified bidder at public sale, at the place, date and time shown below, personal property and property interests (the “Property”) of Matthew Bardwell, Connections- NM, LLC, and Connections, LLC (collectively, “Tenant”) in order to satisfy liens claimed by Landlord, for amounts owed by the Debtor, pursuant to a Landlord’s Lien as provided by N.M.S.A. § 48-3-5 (1978). The Property is all personal property of Tenant at and about at 221 San Pedro NE, Albuquerque, NM (the “Premises”) motor vehicles identified as VIN SAJDA24C9YLF09274 and 107 004 12 027393. The last known owner of the vehicles is Mathew Bardwell.

The Property to be sold will be sold in bulk or in lots, at the discretion of the Landlord. Pursuant to N.M.S.A. § 48-3-15 (1978), the Landlord is permitted to credit bid all or a portion of amounts owed to it by the Tenants in the amount of $59,568.00, plus any additional amounts owed as provided by a certain lease between Landlord and Tenant, including accrued interest and costs as those amounts accrue prior to the sale.

The Landlord does not make any warranties or representations regarding the Property. All items will be sold as is, where is, and with all faults, for cash or certified funds payable immediately. Successful bidders will be responsible for all costs associated with the immediate removal of all purchased items from the Premises, including but not limited to any damage to the Premises for such removal. The Landlord reserves the right to reschedule the sale at anytime.

Sale Day and Date: May 18, 2018; Sale Time: 9:00 A.M., Place of Sale (and Premises): 221 San Pedro NE, Albuquerque, NM.

Submitted by

Walker & Associates, P.C.

By s/ Samuel I. Roybal

Samuel I. Roybal

500 Marquette N.W., Suite 650

Albuquerque, N.M. 87102

(505) 766-9272

Attorneys for the Landlord

HCS Pub. May 4, 11, 2018