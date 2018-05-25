TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday June 4, 2018 at 2:00 PM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.

G-176 Martinez, Sara c/o Gold 87 HCR A11E Las Vegas NM 87701. Lots of Misc. $ 739.37

G-177 O’Brien, Francis 715 Poplar St T or C NM 87901. Lamps, Snowboard, Clock, Telescope, Misc. $ 716.75

G-194 Nelson, John 1305 Ortiz SE Apt 2 ABQ NM 87123. Furn., Speaker, Mirror, Misc. $ 625.67

I-262 Valdez, Darlene 4223 Central NE ABQ NM 87108. Misc. Furn. $ 427.47

I-273 Valenzuela, Anthony 1015 4th St SW Apt. 2 ABQ NM 87102. TV, Lots of Misc. $ 334.57

I-280 Chavez, Antonio 1020 Chelwood Park NE Apt B ABQ NM 87112. Singer sewing machine in cabinet, Misc. $ 427.47

J-234 Clark, Marion 2400 2nd St NW ABQ NM 87102. Appliance dolly, Tools, Trunk, Misc. $ 447.47

P-450 Managers Unit – Champagne, Jamila 312 Charleston SE Apt. 1 ABQ NM 87108. $ 427.47 Lucero, Joe 604 Chama SE Apt. F ABQ NM 87108. $ 427.47 Martinez, Bridget 11616 Snowheights Blvd NE ABQ NM 87112. $ 427.47 Martinez, Sara c/o Gold 87 HCR A11E Las Vegas NM 87701. $739.37 Furn. & Misc.

Q-490 McCormick, Christina c/o Kimber 517 San Pablo St SE # 512 ABQ NM 87108. Jet tubs, File cabinet, Lots of Misc. $ 894.17

Any of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice –

H. Martinez, mgr

HCS Pub. May 25, June 1, 2018