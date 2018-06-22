Notice of Auction

NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN PURSUANT TO THE NEW MEXICO SELF STORAGE LEIN ACT THAT THE FOLLOWING UNITS WILL BE AUCTIONED OR OTHER WISE DISPOSED OF IN ORDER TO SATISFY LEINS CLAIMED FOR DELINQUENT RENT AND OTHER RELATED CHARGES. BIDING AND VIEWING OF AUTIONED ITEMS WILL BE ON JULY 12, 2018 AT 4:00 PM AT www.MyAuctionAddiction.com. ALAMEDA STORAGE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REFUSE ANY BID FOR ANY REASON, CASH ONLY.

Unit# B-13: Richard Ortiz 6923 Lime Stone Ave. Albuquerque, NM 87113 Stove, bikes, tubs, table saw, compressor, etc.

Unit# C-37: 10150 Edith NE Albuquerque, NM 87113 Chairs, shelves, furniture, toys, misc items.

Unit# D-27 : Kevin Cline 3300 Morris NE Albuquerque, NM 87111 Dirt Bike, furniture, gulf clubs, clothes, misc. items.

Unit# E-02 : Leandra Trujillo 8901 Jefferson St NE # 628 Albuquerque, NM 87113 Plastic tubs, camping tent, boxes, misc. items.

Alameda Storage reserves the right to withdraw any of the above units prior to auction; without prior notice.

HCS Pub. June 22, 29, 2018