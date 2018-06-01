ALMOST ANYTHING

STORED LEGAL NOTICE

This serves as official

“Notice to Enforce Lien”,

Complete disposition of the

following units located at

3112 HWY 47 Los Lunas

NM 87031. Entire Contents

will be disposed on June 12th

2018 at 2:00 PM at

3112 HWY 47, Los

Lunas NM 87031.

Unit #021 Contents belonging to

Ruby Tenorio

4215 66th St. NW

Albuquerque, NM 87120

Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes

Unit #083 Contents belonging to

Rita Herrera

PO Box 8875

Albuquerque, NM 87198

Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes

Unit #318 Contents belonging to

Josephine Sutherland

187 Trl. 10

Bosque Farms, NM 87068

Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes

HCS Pub. June 1, 8, 2018