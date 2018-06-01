ALMOST ANYTHING STORED
ALMOST ANYTHING
STORED LEGAL NOTICE
This serves as official
“Notice to Enforce Lien”,
Complete disposition of the
following units located at
3112 HWY 47 Los Lunas
NM 87031. Entire Contents
will be disposed on June 12th
2018 at 2:00 PM at
3112 HWY 47, Los
Lunas NM 87031.
Unit #021 Contents belonging to
Ruby Tenorio
4215 66th St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes
Unit #083 Contents belonging to
Rita Herrera
PO Box 8875
Albuquerque, NM 87198
Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes
Unit #318 Contents belonging to
Josephine Sutherland
187 Trl. 10
Bosque Farms, NM 87068
Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes
HCS Pub. June 1, 8, 2018
