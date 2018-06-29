Notice is hereby given that MIDTOWN SELF STORAGE, 4339 Cutler Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110, Phone 505-823-4406, in accordance with the provisions of the NM Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-0 NMSA for satisfaction of a lien, offers the following unit for live bid auction on July 9, 2018 @ 10 AM. MIDTOWN SELF STORAGE does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All items are sold “AS IS”, without regard to the contents, quality or value of the storage unit #51, George Saiz, 911 Hair & Nails, 2409 Wyoming Blvd. #D, Albuquerque, NM 87112, containing 2 combo washer/dryer; window refrigeration units; 2 propane tanks, misc. The contents of this unit will be sold or disposed of unless unit is paid in full at the time of the auction.

HCS Pub. June 29, July 6, 2018

Juan Tabo Self Storage

Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act, on July 13, 2018, at 10:00 AM, the contents of the storage units rented by the following will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at

www.storagetreasures.com.

Charles Duran

8617 Bellhaven NE

Abq, NM 87112

Misc personal items Unit 241

Juan Henry

1700 Indian Plaza NE

Abq, NM 87116

Misc Personal Items Unit 77W

Nick Gonzales

89 California Pine NE

Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Misc Personal Items Unit 73W

Karen Hrubienski

PO Box 53013

Abq, NM 87153

Misc Personal Items Unit 15S

Richard Duchesne

Manager

HCS Pub. June 29, July 6, 2018