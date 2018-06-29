MIDTOWN SELF STORAGE
Notice is hereby given that MIDTOWN SELF STORAGE, 4339 Cutler Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110, Phone 505-823-4406, in accordance with the provisions of the NM Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-0 NMSA for satisfaction of a lien, offers the following unit for live bid auction on July 9, 2018 @ 10 AM. MIDTOWN SELF STORAGE does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All items are sold “AS IS”, without regard to the contents, quality or value of the storage unit #51, George Saiz, 911 Hair & Nails, 2409 Wyoming Blvd. #D, Albuquerque, NM 87112, containing 2 combo washer/dryer; window refrigeration units; 2 propane tanks, misc. The contents of this unit will be sold or disposed of unless unit is paid in full at the time of the auction.
HCS Pub. June 29, July 6, 2018
Juan Tabo Self Storage
Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act, on July 13, 2018, at 10:00 AM, the contents of the storage units rented by the following will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at
www.storagetreasures.com.
Charles Duran
8617 Bellhaven NE
Abq, NM 87112
Misc personal items Unit 241
Juan Henry
1700 Indian Plaza NE
Abq, NM 87116
Misc Personal Items Unit 77W
Nick Gonzales
89 California Pine NE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Misc Personal Items Unit 73W
Karen Hrubienski
PO Box 53013
Abq, NM 87153
Misc Personal Items Unit 15S
Richard Duchesne
Manager
HCS Pub. June 29, July 6, 2018
0 comments