Notice is hereby given

Pursuant to New Mexico Statutes Sec. 48-3-14 seq. that the following goods will be sold at 220 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM June 16, 2018, at 10:00 AM to satisfy the lien claimed by New Mexico Stor-N-Lock, together with all cost of the sale.

Sandra Martinez, 1607 Walter SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Unit C18, $235.00, Miscellaneous

Matias Rechy, 8400 Brian Ct. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121.

Unit B36, $390.00, Miscellaneous

Emanuel Roybal, 114 La Vega Dr. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105.

Unit G26, $238.00, Miscellaneous

Patrick Triana, 2417 Meadow Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105

Unit B23/24, $340.00, Miscellaneous

New Mexico Stor-N-Lock may withdraw any of the above items from the sale at any time without prior notice.

HCS Pub. June 1, 8, 2018