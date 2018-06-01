New Mexico Stor-N-Lock
Notice is hereby given
Pursuant to New Mexico Statutes Sec. 48-3-14 seq. that the following goods will be sold at 220 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM June 16, 2018, at 10:00 AM to satisfy the lien claimed by New Mexico Stor-N-Lock, together with all cost of the sale.
Sandra Martinez, 1607 Walter SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Unit C18, $235.00, Miscellaneous
Matias Rechy, 8400 Brian Ct. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121.
Unit B36, $390.00, Miscellaneous
Emanuel Roybal, 114 La Vega Dr. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105.
Unit G26, $238.00, Miscellaneous
Patrick Triana, 2417 Meadow Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105
Unit B23/24, $340.00, Miscellaneous
New Mexico Stor-N-Lock may withdraw any of the above items from the sale at any time without prior notice.
HCS Pub. June 1, 8, 2018
