STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2017 07637

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Cecelia Robles

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amendemt NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cecelia Robles, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Cecelia Robles

Proposed Name Cecelia Martinez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of JUL 05 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Cecelia Robles

Cecelia Robles

HCS Pub. June 8, 15, 2018