No. CV 2017 07637
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2017 07637
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Cecelia Robles
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amendemt NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cecelia Robles, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Cecelia Robles
Proposed Name Cecelia Martinez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of JUL 05 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Cecelia Robles
Cecelia Robles
HCS Pub. June 8, 15, 2018
0 comments