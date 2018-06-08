STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2017 08228

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Elizabeth Dorothy Garcia

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Ammended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Elizabeth Dorothy Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Elizabeth Dorothy Garcia

Proposed Name

Elizabeth Dorothy Chavez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Carl J. Butkus, District Judge, on the 23rd day of July 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Elizabeth Dorothy Garcia

Elizabeth Dorothy Garcia

HCS Pub. June 8, 15, 2018