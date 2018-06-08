No. CV 2017 08228
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Elizabeth Dorothy Garcia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Ammended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Elizabeth Dorothy Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Elizabeth Dorothy Garcia
Proposed Name
Elizabeth Dorothy Chavez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Carl J. Butkus, District Judge, on the 23rd day of July 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Elizabeth Dorothy Garcia
Elizabeth Dorothy Garcia
HCS Pub. June 8, 15, 2018
