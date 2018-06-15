STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 02295

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Qwasiim Simeer Nathaniel White

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Qwasiim Simeer Nathaniel White, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Qwasiim Simeer Nathaniel White

Proposed Name

Sam Nathaniel White

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 23rd day of July 2018, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Qwasiim Simeer Nathaniel White

Qwasiim Simeer Nathaniel White

HCS Pub. June 15, 22, 2018