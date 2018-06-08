SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 03221

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

JENSEN

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JENSEN, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name JENSEN

Proposed Name

EVELYN JENSEN

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 26th day of JUNE 2018, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ E Jensen

JENSEN

HCS Pub. June 8, 15, 2018