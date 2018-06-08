No. CV 2018 03221
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 03221
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JENSEN
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JENSEN, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name JENSEN
Proposed Name
EVELYN JENSEN
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 26th day of JUNE 2018, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ E Jensen
JENSEN
HCS Pub. June 8, 15, 2018
