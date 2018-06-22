No. CV 2018 03222
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 03222
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Diana Samantha Fong-Alcantar
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Diana Samantha Fong-Alcantar, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Diana Samantha Fong Alcantar
Proposed Name Diana Samantha Alcantar Coronado
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 30th day of July 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (6th Floor)
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Diana Samantha Fong-Alcantar
Diana Samantha Fong-Alcantar
HCS Pub. June 22, 29, 2018
0 comments