STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 03222

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Diana Samantha Fong-Alcantar

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amended

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Diana Samantha Fong-Alcantar, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Diana Samantha Fong Alcantar

Proposed Name Diana Samantha Alcantar Coronado

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 30th day of July 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (6th Floor)

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Diana Samantha Fong-Alcantar

Diana Samantha Fong-Alcantar

HCS Pub. June 22, 29, 2018